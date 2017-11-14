Children's Day: Vijender Singh, Harbhajan Singh Among Sportspersons To Celebrate The Day

Stars from across sports commemorated Children's Day on their social media walls on Tuesday. Children's Day is the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, boxer Vijender Singh, Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Veda Krishnamurthy took to Twitter to extend wishes on the occasion.



"Bring out the child in you. Do the things you used to enjoy doing back then, smile more, laugh more, live more and love more. Happy #ChildrensDay," India spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Calling children as the greatest treasure, Veda Krishnamurthy tweeted, "Children aren't just our future, they are our present. Our greatest treasure. Happy #Childrensday."

We as a society are failing in rearing up our children, half of them malnourished with little or no sound health care, primary education is in shambles, child labour and molestation are high.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag shared the picture of Shaheed Baji Rout, who was the youngest martyr of India's freedom struggle. "On this #ChildrensDay it's time we know about Shaheed Baji Rout ,from Nilakanthpur in Orissa ,the youngest Martyr of India's freedom struggle. At the age of 12,this young boy was on guard of a country boat and was ordered by the British troop to ferry them across river Brahamani", he tweeted with the image of the boy.

On this #ChildrensDay it's time we know about Shaheed Baji Rout ,from Nilakanthpur in Orissa ,the youngest Martyr of India's freedom struggle.

Baji who had already heard details of the brutality of the troop which had killed innocent people in the village understood if the British troops were to be obstructed,then they needed to be stopped from going across to the other bank. He therefore refused to ferry them across — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2017

The troop threatened to kill him if he did not ferry them across immediately. Baji however rejected their orders.

One of the British soldiers hit Baji's head with his gun butt that fractured his skull severely​.

Another British soldier started firing ruthlessly. While one of the bullets hit Baji and he lay dead, his other friends Laxman Malik,Fagu Sahoo, Hrushi Pradhan & Nata Malik were also killed.

India's youngest martyr definitely deserves more recognition.Salute one of greatest child — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2017

Sehwag went ahead to describe how the child refused, and was killed by the soldiers.