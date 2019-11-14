 
Children's Day: Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya Lead Cricket Fraternity Wishes For Kids

Updated: 14 November 2019 17:24 IST

On Children's Day, Sachin Tendulkar won many hearts with his special post wherein he wished the "young ones, both in age and at heart".

Children
Sachin Tendulkar took the opportunity to wish all children on Children's Day. © Instagram@sachintendulkar

Children's Day is trending all over the Internet and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar took the opportunity to wish all children on this very special occasion which is celebrated in memory of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was born on November 14. Taking to Instagram, the batting maestro shared a picture collage with a beautiful caption which read: "Happy Children's Day to all the young ones, both in age and at heart! #ChildrensDay". Besides Sachin Tendulkar several other prominent cricketers also posted special messages on their social media accounts.

India's hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya and fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah who are currently out of the team due to injury also took to Twitter to send his warm wishes to country's future generation.

Pandya shared a beautiful picture where he is surrounded by kids. Wishing the kids, he wrote, "Happy #ChildrensDay2019. This was a fun day out with these children. Took me back to my childhood and brought back those priceless memories".

Bumrah, who had suffered stress fracture in his lower back after the Test series against the West Indies, tweeted a picture of his younger self, sitting in his mother's lap.

"The hair was messier then but my mother being by my side is constant Wishing you all a happy ChildrensDay. #Childrensday2019," Bumrah wrote while sharing the picture.

Out of favour middle-order batsman Suresh Raina, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation, showed concern for the upcoming generation's future amid the increasing pollution levels.

"Seeing the pollution levels, All I wish for on this #childrenDay is do any bit I can to give children a climate where they can grow up close to the nature with fresh air & clean water. They deserve a healthy environment to grow & flourish! #ChildrensDay2019," Raina tweeted.

