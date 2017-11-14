Children's Day: Irfan And Yusuf Pathan Post Adorable Pictures With Their Sons

On the occasion of Children's Day on Tuesday, not just Bollywood celebrities, cricketers also took to social media to wish children in their own way. Pathan brothers - Irfan and Yusuf - took to Twitter and shared adorable pictures with their children on Children's Day. "Bachhe man ke sachhe" it is so true,everyday they make me aware of the things which I might have forgotten #happychildrensday #love," Irfan's tweet read.

India all-rounder Yusuf also posted a selfie with his son and wrote: "Children make our world beautiful, their innocence and keenness to learn has a lot to teach us. This Children's Day lets ensure we make this world a better place for the next gen".

Children's Day, also called Bal Diwas, is celebrated across India on November 14. The day also marked the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly called 'Chacha Nehru'.

Nehru was very fond of children. It was his love for children that made Indians to celebrate Children's Day.