 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Children's Day: Irfan And Yusuf Pathan Post Adorable Pictures With Their Sons

Updated: 14 November 2017 20:58 IST

Pathan brothers - Irfan and Yusuf - took to Twitter and shared adorable pictures with their children on Children's Day.

Children's Day: Irfan And Yusuf Pathan Post Adorable Pictures With Their Sons
Children's Day, also called Bal Diwas, is celebrated across India on November 14. © Twitter

On the occasion of Children's Day on Tuesday, not just Bollywood celebrities, cricketers also took to social media to wish children in their own way. Pathan brothers - Irfan and Yusuf - took to Twitter and shared adorable pictures with their children on Children's Day. "Bachhe man ke sachhe" it is so true,everyday they make me aware of the things which I might have forgotten #happychildrensday #love," Irfan's tweet read.

India all-rounder Yusuf also posted a selfie with his son and wrote: "Children make our world beautiful, their innocence and keenness to learn has a lot to teach us. This Children's Day lets ensure we make this world a better place for the next gen".

Children's Day, also called Bal Diwas, is celebrated across India on November 14. The day also marked the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly called 'Chacha Nehru'.

Nehru was very fond of children. It was his love for children that made Indians to celebrate Children's Day.

Topics : West Indies Irfan Khan Pathan Yusuf Pathan Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Irfan and Yusuf shared adorable pictures with their children
  • Yusuf also posted a selfie with his son
  • Children's Day is celebrated across India on November 14
Related Articles
Irfan Pathan, Sacked As Captain After Just 2 Matches, Has A Message For His Boss
Irfan Pathan, Sacked As Captain After Just 2 Matches, Has A Message For His Boss
I Am Standing On Thin Ice, Says Irfan Pathan About His Chances To Make A Comeback
I Am Standing On Thin Ice, Says Irfan Pathan About His Chances To Make A Comeback
Yusuf Pathan Exchanges Sweets With Jawans, Twitterati Hail His Heart-warming Gesture
Yusuf Pathan Exchanges Sweets With Jawans, Twitterati Hail His Heart-warming Gesture
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.