 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal Send Wishes On Children's Day

Updated: 14 November 2018 13:54 IST

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14, the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal Send Wishes On Children
Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal conveyed warm wishes on occasion of the Children's Day. © Twitter

Premier Indian sports personalities Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal conveyed warm wishes on occasion of the Children's Day. Children's Day is celebrated on November 14, the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, who was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru'. The Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently enjoying a break ahead of the gruelling away tour to Australia, took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself along with some children. In the post, he wrote, "Great to meet these kids! Happy Children's day."

Saina Nehwal, on the other hand, posted her childhood picture and said, "Happy children's day .... Then in 2006 and now 2018."

In the day later, unseeded Saina will play against second seeded Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the first round of the Hong Kong Open 2018.

Kohli earlier maintained the top spot in latest ICC One-day International (ODI) rankings.

Kohli, who scored a three consecutive centuries during the recently-concluded ODI series against the Windies, now has 899 ranking points.

The 30-year-old Kohli had recently found himself in the middle of criticism after making the "leave India" remark to a cricket lover who confessed liking Australian and English batsmen over their Indian contemporaries.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Children's Day is celebrated on November 14
  • Virat Kohli and Saina Nehwal conveyed warm wishes on the occasion
  • Saina Nehwal, on the other hand, posted her childhood picture
Related Articles
Rohit Sharma Handled His Troops Admirably During India
Rohit Sharma Handled His Troops Admirably During India's Sweep Against Windies, Says VVS Laxman
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Keep Top Spots In ODI Rankings
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Keep Top Spots In ODI Rankings
Aaron Finch Seeks Inspiration From India Ahead Of Series, World Cup 2019
Aaron Finch Seeks Inspiration From India Ahead Of Series, World Cup 2019
Michael Vaughan Sends Virat Kohli Warning To Australia Ahead Of Series Down Under
Michael Vaughan Sends Virat Kohli Warning To Australia Ahead Of Series Down Under
Virat Kohli "Lost Control" While Making "Leave India" Comment, Says Viswanathan Anand
Virat Kohli "Lost Control" While Making "Leave India" Comment, Says Viswanathan Anand
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.