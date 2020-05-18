Cheteshwar Pujara, a mainstay of India's Test team, knows just how stressful it is to be stranded on 99, needing just a single run to get to the three-figure milestone. With 18 Test centuries to his name, the right-hander has negotiated this kind of a situation plenty of times. And when you are batting on 99, it is understandable that you would want to steal a quick single to get to your century and take the immediate pressure off, and for batsmen, it is crucial that they trust their partner at the non-striker's end to be in sync and not cause a mix-up.

But for Pujara, trusting his life partner with a haircut may just be a tougher thing to do.

The experienced batsman shared a photo of his wife Puja giving him a haircut amid the lockdown on Instagram and gave it a hilarious caption that may sum up a problem faced by many, with saloons shut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Trusting your batting partner for a quick single when on 99* or trusting the wife for your haircut - what takes more courage!" he wrote along with the photo, tagging his wife.

His Saurashtra teammate Jaydev Unadkat enjoyed the cheeky caption and responded with emojis showing a monkey covering its mouth.

Other fans were also amused by Pujara's humour, with one writing "Putting up this caption must have taken a lot of courage for sure."

Pujara has 77 Test caps for India and has scored 5840 runs at an average of 48.66.