Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Partner When Batting On 99 Or Wife For Haircut? Cheteshwar Pujara Can't Decide Who's Easier To Trust

Updated: 18 May 2020 18:41 IST

With salons closed due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Cheteshwar Pujara was left to his wife's mercy when it came to a haircut.

Partner When Batting On 99 Or Wife For Haircut? Cheteshwar Pujara Cant Decide Whos Easier To Trust
Cheteshwar Pujara's wife Puja gave him his latest haircut. © Instagram

Cheteshwar Pujara, a mainstay of India's Test team, knows just how stressful it is to be stranded on 99, needing just a single run to get to the three-figure milestone. With 18 Test centuries to his name, the right-hander has negotiated this kind of a situation plenty of times. And when you are batting on 99, it is understandable that you would want to steal a quick single to get to your century and take the immediate pressure off, and for batsmen, it is crucial that they trust their partner at the non-striker's end to be in sync and not cause a mix-up.

But for Pujara, trusting his life partner with a haircut may just be a tougher thing to do.

The experienced batsman shared a photo of his wife Puja giving him a haircut amid the lockdown on Instagram and gave it a hilarious caption that may sum up a problem faced by many, with saloons shut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Trusting your batting partner for a quick single when on 99* or trusting the wife for your haircut - what takes more courage!" he wrote along with the photo, tagging his wife.

His Saurashtra teammate Jaydev Unadkat enjoyed the cheeky caption and responded with emojis showing a monkey covering its mouth.

Other fans were also amused by Pujara's humour, with one writing "Putting up this caption must have taken a lot of courage for sure."

Pujara has 77 Test caps for India and has scored 5840 runs at an average of 48.66.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara Jaydev Dipakbhai Unadkat Jaydev Unadkat India India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Cheteshwar Pujara got his latest haircut from his wife
  • He compared the situation to having to trust his partner, batting on 99
  • His hilarious caption drew a reaction from Jaydev Unadkat
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Teases Cheteshwar Pujara With "First Session After Lockdown" Meme
Virat Kohli Teases Cheteshwar Pujara With "First Session After Lockdown" Meme
After Cheteshwar Pujara Shares What He Misses Most In Lockdown, Shikhar Dhawan Trolls Him
After Cheteshwar Pujara Shares What He Misses Most In Lockdown, Shikhar Dhawan Trolls Him
"Real Pain": Pat Cummins Names This Indian As Toughest Batsman To Bowl To
"Real Pain": Pat Cummins Names This Indian As Toughest Batsman To Bowl To
Cheteshwar Pujaras Deal With Gloucestershire Called Off Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Cheteshwar Pujara's Deal With Gloucestershire Called Off Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Sunil Gavaskar Donates Rs 59 Lakh, Cheteshwar Pujara Contributes Unspecified Sum
Coronavirus: Sunil Gavaskar Donates Rs 59 Lakh, Cheteshwar Pujara Contributes Unspecified Sum
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.