Cheteshwar Pujara Turns 32, Sachin Tendulkar's Gujarati Birthday Wish Takes The Cake

Updated: 25 January 2020 13:46 IST
Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish Cheteshwar Pujara on his 32nd birthday.

Cheteshwar Pujara celebrated his 32nd birthday on Saturday. © AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara celebrated his 32nd birthday on Saturday and he was greeted with a special wish from Sachin Tendulkar, all-time leading run-scorer in Tests and ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to extend his wishes to Team India's mainstay in the Test format Cheteshwar Pujara on his 32nd birthday. Tendulkar wrote a special message in Gujarati to lead the wishes from the cricket fraternity for Cheteshwar Pujara. "To get Pujara out, you need priest's blessings. Happy Birthday Pujara. Have a great one @cheteshwar1," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted in Gujarati.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished Pujara and called him the "epitome of class, composure and technique".

"An epitome of class, composure and technique, here's wishing #TeamIndia batsman @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday  #HappyBirthdayPujara," the BCCI tweeted.

Apart from Tendulkar, other cricketers also wished Pujara on his birthday. 

"Happiest Birthday @cheteshwar1! May you be gifted with life's biggest joys and never-ending bliss. #HappyBirthday #CheteshwarPujara," Wriddhiman Saha tweeted.

"Many more happy returns of the day to an absolute batting great of this generation- @cheteshwar1. India very lucky to have someone like you and wish you lots of success in the coming years," Mohammad Kaif said.

"Happy Birthday, @cheteshwar1! May this day be the start of a year filled with good luck, good health and much happiness," Mayank Agarwal wished Pujara.

"Many more happy returns of the day @cheteshwar1, wishing you a great year ahead," Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted.

On the field Cheteshwar Pujara had a below-par home series against Bangladesh as he could only manage 109 runs in the two Tests that he played.

In all probability, Pujara will be in the Test squad for the upcoming series in New Zealand, starting February 21.

The right-handed batsman has played just two Tests in New Zealand in which he has scored 60 runs in four innings.

Pujara will be looking for an improved showing with the bat in New Zealand.

