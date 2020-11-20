Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to Twitter to thank their fans for their immense support on the social media platform, despite a poor campaign in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The MS Dhoni-led outfit was the most tweeted about team in IPL 2020, although they finished seventh in the eight-team league table. Even their fan hashtags garnered a lot of support. #WhistlePodu was the second-most tweeted hashtag in UAE. Also, the hashtag #CSK was third in that category, and #Yellove was fourth. Thanking the fans, the outfit also shared the statistics provided by Twitter India. "A big gratitude filled #WhistlePodu for each and every super fan who got our back even during the toughest of outings. With your whistles on our side, may the roar get louder. #Yellove you always. #WhistleFromHome #CSK @TwitterIndia", CSK tweeted.

In the most tweeted about teams' section, CSK is followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), with champions Mumbai Indians (MI) occupying third spot.

Meanwhile, #IPL2020 was the most tweeted hashtag during the tournament in UAE. The tournament was shifted to UAE this year, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in India.

Three-time champions CSK could only muster six wins this year, and lost eight.

Faf du Plessis was CSK's highest run-getter, scoring 449 runs from 13 games, at a strike rate of 140.75. He also slammed four fifties. His boundary count consisted of 42 fours and 14 sixes.

Their highest wicket-taker was Sam Curran, who grabbed 13 dismissals in 14 fixtures, at an economy of 8.19.