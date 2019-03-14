 
Chargesheet Filed Against Mohammed Shami For Dowry Harassment And Molestation

Updated: 14 March 2019 19:38 IST

Mohammed Shami was a part of Team India that played against Australia in the recently-concluded ODI series.

Mohammed Shami has been charged for harassment and molestation. © AFP

India pacer Mohammed Shami has been charged under IPC 498A and 354A for dowry harassment and sexual harassment respectively. Mohammed Shami has been chargedsheeted by Kolkata Police as they submitted the documents before the Alipore police court. Shami's wife Hasin Jahan had filed a petition with the Alipore court mentioning domestic violence and demanded Rs 7 lakh per month from him to maintain the family. The court accepted her plea and Rs 80,000 was allocated for her daughter. 

However, on Thursday a charge-sheet was filed in the court over Hasin's complaint about the domestic violence and torture she was subjected to by Shami and his family members.

With the ICC World Cup 2019 approaching, the chargesheet comes as a major blow for the premier India pacer. 

The Indian fast bowler  appeared for his national team during the fifth and deciding one-day international against Australia at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi.

Shami returned with two wickets in nine overs and gave away 57 runs while restricting Australia on 272/9. However, India failed to chase down the target and were bundled out on 237.

With the series defeat 2-3, India have brought the curtain down to their international season ahead of the World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from May 30 to July 14.

(With ANI inputs) 

Highlights
  • Mohammed Shami has been charged under IPC 498A and 354A
  • Shami has been charged by Kolkata Police
  • He donated money to the families of the CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama
