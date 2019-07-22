 
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Congratulate ISRO On Chandrayaan 2 Launch

Updated: 22 July 2019 18:21 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

As soon as the news of the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2 came out, wishes started pouring from citizens of all definitions.

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to celebrate the historic achievement by ISRO scientists. © AFP

Scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully injected Chandrayaan 2 into orbit using a GSLV Mark 3 rocket launcher from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 2:43 pm on Monday. As soon as the news came out, wishes started pouring in as the country celebrated this historic achievement in space science. Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli also took to Twitter to express his feelings and wrote, "Another historic and proud moment for the nation as the #Chandrayaan 2 is launched Jai Hind".

Former India batsman VVS Laxman and other cricketers also congratulated the ISRO scientists on the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2 mission.

This was India's second attempt at putting Chandrayaan 2 into Earth's orbit as the first attempt was aborted 56 minutes before lift-off due to a "technical snag" last week.

The complexity of this mission can be gauged from the fact that scientists had a much smaller window of only one minute to pull things off.

With the successful completion of Chandrayaan 2 mission, India will become only the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon.

Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli India India Cricket Team VVS Laxman Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Suresh Kumar Raina Suresh Raina Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Cheteshwar Pujara Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli took to Twitter to celebrate the historic achievement
  • VVS Laxman and other cricketers also congratulated the ISRO scientists
  • This was India's 2nd attempt at putting Chandrayaan 2 into Earth's orbit
