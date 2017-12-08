 
Chandika Hathurusingha Appointed Sri Lanka Head Coach

Updated: 08 December 2017 19:51 IST

Sri Lanka have been looking for a permanent head coach since the departure of Graham Ford in June.

Chandika Hathurusingha looks on during a practice session © AFP

Chandika Hathurusingha was on Friday appointed as Sri Lanka head coach with effect from December 20, the country's cricket board SLC announced. "Hathurusinghe rejoins Sri Lanka Cricket after previous stints as head coach of the Sri Lanka A team (2006-2009) and shadow coach of the national team (2009-2010)," a SLC release said. SLC had negotiated his release from Bangladesh where he was head coach and was credited for the team's good showing. Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka at home under Hathurusinghe's tutelage.

Sri Lanka have been looking for a permanent head coach since the departure of Graham Ford in June. Hathurusinghe, who played 26 Tests and 35 ODIs, was appointed assistant coach to Trevor Bayliss. He is expected to coach Sri Lanka to the 2019 World Cup in England.

With PTI Inputs.

