 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Champions Trophy 2017: Umar Akmal Asked to Leave Pakistan Camp, Dropped From Squad

Updated: 22 May 2017 14:00 IST

Umar Akmal failed two fitness tests in two days.

Champions Trophy 2017: Umar Akmal Asked to Leave Pakistan Camp, Dropped From Squad
Umar Akmal has had a rocky ride with the national team. © AFP

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal was asked to return from England by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after he did not pass two fitness tests in as many days. The Pakistan selectors are likely to pick one of Umar Amin and Haris Sohail as Akmal's replacement for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. "He has failed two fitness tests during the ongoing camp there in England ahead of Champions Trophy. So since we have a policy not to carry unfit players, it has been decided to call him back and send a replacement. We have a deadline until May 25 so we are deliberating on the possible replacements," PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan told ESPNcricinfo.

Akmal has had a rocky ride with the national team. The talented right-hander has stumbled from one controversy to another during his international career.

Most recently, he was involved in an ugly spat with Junaid Khan during a Pakistan Cup match.

Akmal had been recalled to the 15-member team for the coveted tournament in June. Amin and Sohail last played ODI cricket in October 2014 and May 2015 respectively.

Pakistan will play arch-rivals and defending champions India in their first Group B match at Birmingham on June 4 followed by matches against South Africa (June 7 in Birmingham) and Sri Lanka (June 12 in Cardiff).

Group A comprises of hosts England, Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Topics : Umar Akmal Cricket Pakistan
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Umar Akmal has been struggling to find form in recent years
  • Akmal was recalled to the ODI side for the Champions Trophy
  • Akmal failed two fitness tests in two days in England
Related Articles
Pakistan Cricketers Umar Akmal, Junaid Khan Involved in Ugly Spat
Pakistan Cricketers Umar Akmal, Junaid Khan Involved in Ugly Spat
Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan Recall Umar Akmal, Azhar Ali To Squad
Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan Recall Umar Akmal, Azhar Ali To Squad
Pakistan Batsman Umar Akmal Involved in Tangle With Traffic Police
Pakistan Batsman Umar Akmal Involved in Tangle With Traffic Police
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.