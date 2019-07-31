Dwayne Bravo never fails to entertain his fans with both his cricketing ability and flamboyancy. However, the 35-year-old all-rounder left former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull unimpressed with a "Champion" tag on his jersey instead of his name during a Global T20 Canada match on Monday. "I know this is going to sound a bit pedantic but I don't like that at all. I do not like. Put your real name," Simon Doull said while doing commentary for the match between Toronto Nationals and Winnipeg Hawks.

"Put your real name on your shirt so that the young kids, the older fans, the men, the women that come along to watch this game know exactly who that is. That is Dwayne Bravo. It's not "Champion"! Champion of what," Doull added.

Doull's on-air comment left fans on Twitter divided with some agreeing to the cricketer-turned-commentator and some trying to justify Bravo's "Champion" tag.

Simon Doull preaching on global t20 commentary!Dwayne Bravo's shirt says Champion instead of his name."CHAMPION OF WHAT?" Says Doullie in exasperation!"Use your real name!" Gist of it is he feels it's doing the game a disservice in the context of introducing it to potential fans. pic.twitter.com/kIQ5MXl0Re — Sumarie (@Sumarie_Tax_SA) July 29, 2019

Simon Doull went on a rant today at the GT20 taking great umbrage at Dwayne Bravo wearing "Champion" on the back of his Winnipeg jersey instead of "Bravo".

Doull: "I know this is going to sound a bit pedantic but I don't like that at all. I do not like... put your real name!" 1/ pic.twitter.com/G8dXcGQhkx — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) July 30, 2019

Doull continued: "...so that the young kids, the older fans, the men, the women that come along to watch this game know exactly who that is. That is Dwayne Bravo. It's not 'Champion'! Champion of what?" — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) July 30, 2019

Bravo had released a song titled "Champion" in 2016. The lyrics of the song were penned by the West Indies cricketer.

Currently, Bravo is playing for Winnipeg Hawks in the ongoing league Global T20 Canada.

Bravo claimed four wickets with his medium-fast bowling in Winnipeg Hawks' three-wicket win over Toronto Nationals in Brampton on Monday. However, he couldn't contribute much with the bat and scored nine runs.

Bravo has claimed six wickets and scored 46 runs in three matches of the T20 league so far.