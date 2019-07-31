 
"Put Your Real Name" On Jersey: Simon Doull Tells Dwayne Bravo

Updated: 31 July 2019 16:34 IST

Dwayne Bravo put the name "Champion" on his Global T20 Canada jersey instead of his name and Kiwi commentator Simon Doull wasn't impressed.

Dwayne Bravo is playing for Winnipeg Hawks in the ongoing Global T20 Canada. © Twitter

Dwayne Bravo never fails to entertain his fans with both his cricketing ability and flamboyancy. However, the 35-year-old all-rounder left former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull unimpressed with a "Champion" tag on his jersey instead of his name during a Global T20 Canada match on Monday. "I know this is going to sound a bit pedantic but I don't like that at all. I do not like. Put your real name," Simon Doull said while doing commentary for the match between Toronto Nationals and Winnipeg Hawks.

"Put your real name on your shirt so that the young kids, the older fans, the men, the women that come along to watch this game know exactly who that is. That is Dwayne Bravo. It's not "Champion"! Champion of what," Doull added.

Doull's on-air comment left fans on Twitter divided with some agreeing to the cricketer-turned-commentator and some trying to justify Bravo's "Champion" tag.

Bravo had released a song titled "Champion" in 2016. The lyrics of the song were penned by the West Indies cricketer.

Currently, Bravo is playing for Winnipeg Hawks in the ongoing league Global T20 Canada.

Bravo claimed four wickets with his medium-fast bowling in Winnipeg Hawks' three-wicket win over Toronto Nationals in Brampton on Monday. However, he couldn't contribute much with the bat and scored nine runs.

Bravo has claimed six wickets and scored 46 runs in three matches of the T20 league so far.

Topics mentioned in this article Dwayne John Bravo Dwayne Bravo Simon Blair Doull Cricket
