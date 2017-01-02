Hilton Cartwright, Steve O'Keefe in Australia's Third Test Team

Hilton Cartwright will make his Test debut for Australia in the third Test vs Pakistan in Sydney.

Australia have made some changes to their squad ahead of the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney, with all-rounder Hilton Cartwright set to make his Test debut on Tuesday. Zimbabwe-born Cartwright and left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe have come in for Nic Maddinson and Jackson Bird, captain Steve Smith said on Monday.

"Cartwright is an extra bowling option to go with the two quicks and the two spinners," Smith told reporters. "It just adds a little bit to the bowling stocks, and he deserves an opportunity to play at number six."

The 24-year-old is a handy addition to the Australian side. Cartwright is a batting all-rounder who bowls medium pace and will be expected to support star bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

"He's improved (his bowling) a lot over the last year or so. He's gained 10 kph," Smith said of Cartwright.

O'Keefe was picked over Ashton Agar after selectors wanted to draft a second spinner for the Sydney Test.

"We're playing the two spinners, traditionally out here it does take some spin," Smith said.

O'Keefe will partner veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, who cemented his place in the team with a crucial three-wicket spell on the final day of the Melbourne Test.

O'Keefe has played three Tests, including in Sydney against the West Indies last season, and partnered Lyon in the first Test in Sri Lanka in July before injury ruled him out for the remainder of the series.

'Eye on India'

Explaining Agar's inclusion in the expanded squad, Smith said: "It was to bring him into the mix and have those three spinners working together.

"I think the selectors probably have an eye on India and the guys that are possible to be there.

"I think it was just a good opportunity for those three to come together and do a little bit of work together."

Cartwright said he was ready to step up with the ball.

"I can definitely contribute overs during a game," Cartwright told reporters yesterday.

"That's always been a part of my game. The bowling's been there. I've just been trying to get it to work as close to (as good) as my batting."

While Cartwright has taken only 14 Sheffield Shield wickets at 42.50 in his career, he is averaging 36.67 with the bat in the Shield so far this season, including three half-centuries.

Smith said pace bowler Bird could consider himself unlucky to miss out after taking 13 wickets in the last three Tests. "I thought he bowled particularly well in Melbourne but, look, conditions sometimes change the team," Smith said.

"We've gone with two spinners on this occasion and it's unlucky for Jackson."

Australia are chasing a 3-0 whitewash in the Test that starts in Sydney tomorrow.

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Steve O'Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

