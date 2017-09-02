Caribbean Premier League: Rahkeem Cornwall Hit 6 Sixes, Then Retired Himself Out! Here's Why

Rahkeem Cornwall hit six sixes and seven boundaries during his impressive knock.

Rahkeem Cornwall hit six sixes and seven boundaries during his impressive knock. © Twitter

Rahkeem Cornwall, probably the biggest unit in world cricket, was in top form during the Caribbean Premier League match between the Barbados Tridents and the St Lucia Stars, smoking sixes at will. Cornwall, who is six-foot-five-inches tall and weighs 143 kgs, scored 78* from 44 balls after opening the innings for the Stars. The all-rounder hit six sixes and seven boundaries during his impressive knock, also his maiden fifty. Unfortunately for the Stars, Cornwall could not take the team past the finish line after retiring hurt because he found it hard to run between the wickets

Rahkeem Cornwall-a vast man-has retired himself on 78* (44) when finding it hard to run between the wickets in a tight run-chase. #CPL17 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) September 1, 2017

Pollard, the fielding team captain, is furious - shouting & gesticulating at Cornwall as he walks off the field with Sammy coming in. #CPL17 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) September 1, 2017

St Lucia Stars end up losing by 29 runs. Cornwall's decision to retire out did not change the match but his inability to run did. #CPL17 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) September 1, 2017

This opens up a debate T20 needs to have about retiring players out. Can it be a tactical choice? Is evidence of injury required? #CPL17 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) September 1, 2017

Before walking off the field, Cornwall was struck in the midsection by a delivery from Kieron Pollard. The batsman decided he could no longer continue after facing just one ball in the 18th over. Unimpressed by his decision to exit, Pollard gave Cornwall quite a send-off. From there on, things went downhill for the Stars, who lost the match by 29 runs.

Rahkeem Cornwall 78 Runs off 40 Balls 6 Six in CPL 2017 Match 27: https://t.co/yswnHe8ZlH via @YouTube — Sports Official (@shehzadmian662) September 1, 2017

Earlier, West Indies international Dwayne Bravo scored a century to power Barbados Tridents to 195/4. Cornwall contributed with the ball too, picking up two wickets during the Tridents' innings.