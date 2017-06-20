 
Captain Had Reservations With My 'Style', Says Anil Kumble

Updated: 20 June 2017 23:42 IST

Anil Kumble stepped down as the head coach of the India cricket team on Tuesday.

Anil Kumble said the captain had reservations with his style. © AFP

Anil Kumble stepped down as the head coach of the India cricket team on Tuesday. While the BCCI didn't extend his contract, the former leg-spinner was offered an extension which he turned down. After rumours of a feud with captain Virat Kohli making rounds, Kumble found it best to step down from the position as the captain had reservations with his style. He posted a release on Twitter.

He wrote: "I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me by the CAC, in asking me to continue as Head Coach. The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff."

He further went on to add: "Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolved the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on."

"Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the Coach's role akin to 'holding a mirror' to drive self-improvement in the team's interest.

"In light of these 'reservations'. I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit.

"Let me reiterate that it has been an absolute privilege to have served as Head Coach for the last one year. I thank the CAC, BCCI, CoA and all concerned. I also wish to thank the innumerable followers and fans of Indian cricket for their continued support. I will remain a well wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever," Kumble wrote.

Topics : India Virat Kohli Anil Kumble Cricket
Highlights
  • Kumble stepped down as head coach on Tuesday
  • The India team leaves for West Indies on Tuesday
  • Kumble felt the captain had reservations with his style
