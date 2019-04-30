 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Can't Hide Failure Of Domestic Season: BCCI Official

Updated: 30 April 2019 18:59 IST

In the current domestic season as many as 2024 matches were played involving 37 teams.

Can
The Indian domestic season ended recently. © BCCI

The Indian domestic season ended with the conclusion of the women's U-23 Challenger Trophy final in Ranchi. While the board sent out a release to mark many firsts in a season which saw as many as 2024 matches being played involving 37 teams, senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials rued the lack of professionalism in the organisation of the mega domestic season.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official talked about how the new team of professionals under GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim failed to rise to the challenges and left a lot to be desired for as regular complaints came in with regards to matters such as induction of umpires, flouting of eligibility rules as well as ignoring the recommendations of former technical committee head Sourav Ganguly.

"All this talk of the mega domestic season cannot hide the fact that the BCCI staff made a hash of it. They changed eligibility rules in the middle of the season as special allowances were made apparently for a couple of individuals, ignored the recommendations of the Ganguly-led technical committee, inducted fresh umpires in a questionable manner, derailed the process of the umpire assessment program, missed providing video cameras at various grounds to record footage thereby missing valuable content, and many more," the official pointed.

Eligibility criterion for players was also a major concern this season as nine new teams were inducted into the domestic structure as per the recommendation of the Lodha panel and it also saw the board giving the new teams permission to field cricketers from other states provided they fulfilled eligibility criteria. But that too was a mess as many signings were reported to be illegal.

"The fact that you had the majority of a playing XI of a team facing action because eligibility rules were flouted blatantly, is a blot that will forever remain in the BCCI's history as one of the most shameful incidents of abuse of power. The administration would be well advised to not make such a song and dance about this season," another official added.

Comments
Topics : Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • In the current domestic season as many as 2024 matches were played
  • Eligibility criterion for players was also a major concern
  • Many signings were reported to be illegal
Related Articles
IPL Live Score, RCB vs RR IPL Score: Rain Delays Start After Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl
IPL Live Score, RCB vs RR IPL Score: Rain Delays Start After Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl
Mujeeb Ur Rahman Concedes Most Runs For An Overseas Bowler In The IPL
Mujeeb Ur Rahman Concedes Most Runs For An Overseas Bowler In The IPL
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh's Compliment For Kagiso Rabada Gets Thumbs Up From Delhi Capitals
VVS Laxman
VVS Laxman's Dentist Visit Gets Hilarious Reactions From Fans
Ravichandran Ashwin Laments About Kings XI Punjab
Ravichandran Ashwin Laments About Kings XI Punjab's Inability To Chase Big Totals
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.