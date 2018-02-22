Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Plays Cricket With Kapil Dev And Mohammad Azharuddin

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen on Thursday playing cricket along with his children in Delhi on the sidelines of his visit to India. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, Mr Trudeau was seen juggling a cricket bat while walking on the pitch before giving away the bat to one of his children. Former India captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin were also present at the ground. ANI tweeted the video and captioned it as, "#WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau along with his children at a cricket ground in #Delhi. Former Indian captains Kapil Dev & Mohd Azharuddin also present."