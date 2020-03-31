Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
“Can’t Do Anything” About Umar Akmal’s Ban, Says Pakistan Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Updated: 31 March 2020 21:50 IST

Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday urged troubled batsman Umar Akmal to discipline himself and focus on his cricket if he wants to revive his derailed career.

Misbah-ul-Haq said Umar Akmal needs to decide what he wants from himself. © AFP

Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday urged troubled batsman Umar Akmal to discipline himself and focus on his cricket if he wants to revive his derailed career. Regarded as hugely talented, the 29-year-old Umar could face up to a lifetime ban after he was charged for not reporting match-fixing offers, which led to his suspension in February. The Pakistan Cricket Board charged him under their anti-corruption code. His 14-day deadline to reply ends later Tuesday. Head coach Misbah said Umar has to decide his own fate.

"You and I can't do anything," Misbah told media. "Umar has to decide himself, show discipline and focus on his cricket. "He has to take a decision whether he wants to remain like this... He has shown good performances but needs to improve his fitness, discipline and commitment."

Umar started his career with a bang, scoring a century on his debut in New Zealand in 2009, but frequent disciplinary problems cost him a place on the national side. He was also charged and arrested after a scuffle with a traffic warden in 2014.

Three years later he was sent back from England for being unfit.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Misbah-ul-Haq Khan Niazi Misbah-ul-Haq Umar Akmal Umar Akmal Cricket Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team
Highlights
  • Umar Akmal could face up to a lifetime ban
  • Umar Akmal was charged for not reporting match fixing offers
  • Pakistan head coach Misbah said Umar Akmal has to decide his own fate
