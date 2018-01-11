 
Cameron White Replaces Chris Lynn In Australia's ODI Squad

Updated: 11 January 2018 16:13 IST

Cameron White has played four Tests, 88 ODIs and 47 Twenty20 internationals and replaces big-hitting Lynn who was ruled out with a calf problem.

Cameron White has replaced Chris Lynn in Australia's squad for ODI series against England.

Cameron White has replaced injured Chris Lynn in Australia's squad for this month's One-Day International (ODI) series against England, Cricket Australia said Thursday. The Victorian right-hander has been in outstanding limited-overs form with 285 runs at an average of 142.5 and a strike-rate of 115.85 for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League. White was the domestic one-day tournament's top-scorer last season with 457 runs at 76.16, including two hundred and two fifties. He has played four Tests, 88 ODIs and 47 Twenty20 internationals and replaces big-hitting Lynn who was ruled out with a calf problem.

"Cameron's in very good form, as his figures demonstrate. He's playing very well," chief selector Trevor Hohns said.

"He's one of the leading run-scorers in this season's BBL, he's experienced, he's a very smart cricketer and he's a good fielder. He ticks all the boxes for what we need at this stage."

The opening match of the five-game series takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

