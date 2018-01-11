Cameron White Replaces Chris Lynn In Australia's ODI Squad

Cameron White has replaced injured Chris Lynn in Australia's squad for this month's One-Day International (ODI) series against England, Cricket Australia said Thursday. The Victorian right-hander has been in outstanding limited-overs form with 285 runs at an average of 142.5 and a strike-rate of 115.85 for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League. White was the domestic one-day tournament's top-scorer last season with 457 runs at 76.16, including two hundred and two fifties. He has played four Tests, 88 ODIs and 47 Twenty20 internationals and replaces big-hitting Lynn who was ruled out with a calf problem.