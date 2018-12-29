Cameron Bancroft's Nine-Month Ban Ends, Returns To Cricket With Big Bash League

Cameron Bancroft, whose nine-month ban came to an end on Saturday was straightaway included in the 13-man squad by Perth Scorchers for their next Big Bash League (BBL) game against Hobart Hurricanes. The 26-year-old opener is likely to feature in the match scheduled to take place on Sunday. Bancroft, who along with Steve Smith and David Warner was banned by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering fiasco, took to Instagram to thank the people who supported him during the testing times.

"What a journey this has been over the last nine months," Bancroft wrote on Instagram.

"Grateful of where I am and the person I continue to grow to be. Thank you to every person, group, team and community I have come across over the last nine months. You know who you are."

Bancroft re-emerged into public life with an explosive television interview on Wednesday in which he confirmed Warner asked him to use sandpaper to rough up the ball.

He claimed he went along with it "to fit in" and because he "didn't know any better".

Smith also gave a recent interview, admitting he failed as a captain by turning a blind eye to what went on.

A number of high-profile former players have blasted them for dragging the issue back into the spotlight and detracting from the ongoing third Test against India in Melbourne.

Speaking on Bancroft's comeback, Perth Scorchers coach Adam Voges said, "It's great to have Cam back in the squad again. It's been a long year for him and now he can move forward and get back to playing cricket at a high level.”

"He's been pretty excited to be back so he'll bring energy and experience into our batting line up."

(With AFP inputs)