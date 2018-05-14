 
Cameron Bancroft Cleared To Play Club Cricket By Western Australia

Updated: 14 May 2018 21:30 IST

Bancroft, who is serving a nine-month ban for his role in the infamous Cape Town ball-tampering row, received 14 votes in his favour, allowing him to feature for his club side Willetton.

Bancroft is serving a nine-month ban for his role in the infamous ball-tampering row © Twitter

Suspended Australian opener Cameron Bancroft has been cleared to play Premier cricket in Western Australia after an extraordinary general meeting involving 16 Western Australia Premier Cricket Clubs. Bancroft, who is serving a nine-month ban for his role in the infamous Cape Town ball-tampering row, received 14 votes in his favour, allowing him to feature for his club side Willetton. According to Western Australia Premier cricket rules, any ban handed out by Cricket Australia (CA) is also applicable at the club level in the state, unlike other states like New South Wales, which allows for the participation of David Warner and Steven Smith in club cricket despite their bans.

Bancroft's ban ends only in late December after which he would be allowed to play for Western Australia, Perth Scorchers and also the national team if selected.

Earlier last week, Australian cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner were cleared to play grade cricket for their respective clubs in Sydney. The New South Wales Cricket Association (NSWCA) confirmed that it would not stop them from playing grade cricket this season, opening the doors for the former Australian captain and vice-captain's return to competitive sport. Cameron Bancroft, on the other hand, would require an exemption from The Western Australia District Cricket Council (WADCC) to play for his club in Perth this year. Cricket Australia's sanctions for Smith, Warner and Bancroft for their part in the ball-tampering scandal prevent them from playing international and Australian domestic cricket, but not club cricket.

(With IANS Inputs)

