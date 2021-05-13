Former India cricketer Ramesh Powar has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indian women's cricket team on Thursday. He is returning for his second stint as the job, taking over from WV Raman, who had incidentally replaced Powar as the head coach earlier. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the appointment of Mr Ramesh Powar as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Women)," the Indian cricket board said in an official statement.

NEWS: Ramesh Powar appointed Head Coach of Indian Women's Cricket team



Details https://t.co/GByGFicBsX pic.twitter.com/wJsTZrFrWF - BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 13, 2021

The BCCI said that its Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal and RP Singh, interviewed 35 applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar's candidature.

Ramesh Powar was the coach of Mumbai in their triumphant Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign earlier this year.

On April 13, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited application for the position of head coach of the India women's team for a period of two years.

In December 2018, WV Raman was appointed the head coach of the India women's national team. Under his tenure, India managed to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup 2020. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ended up losing the summit clash against Australia.

Promoted

Raman had taken over from Powar as the coach. In August 2018, the BCCI had appointed Powar as the head coach of the Indian women's team. Powar was at first asked to lead the team after the resignation of former coach Tushar Arothe and then he was handed the full-time duties till November 30, 2018.

(With inputs from ANI)