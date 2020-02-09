 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Watch: Ricky Ponting's Audacious One-Handed Flick Off Courtney Walsh's Bowling In Bushfire Bash

Updated: 09 February 2020 11:17 IST

Bushfire Bash: Ricky Ponting scored 26 off 14 balls, including four fours, one of which was a one-handed flick off Courtney Walsh's bowling over the short-fine leg fielder.

Watch: Ricky Pontings Audacious One-Handed Flick Off Courtney Walshs Bowling In Bushfire Bash
Bushfire Bash: Ricky Ponting wowed fans with a brilliant one-handed flick shot. © Twitter

Ricky Ponting rolled back the years with a fine batting performance during the Bushfire bash charity match at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday. The dose of nostalgia was an ever-present as some of the greatest players to have ever played the game took the field to raise money for victims of the blazes which began in September and have left at least 33 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed in Australia. And while all the players were in high spirits, Ponting seemed focussed on the job at hand. The former Australian captain scored 26 off 14 balls, including four fours, one of which was a one-handed flick off Courtney Walsh's bowling over the short-fine leg fielder.

Watch Ricky Ponting's audacious flick shot here:

The star of the innings, however, was West Indies great Brian Lara, who smashed 30 off just 11 balls, including three fours and two sixes, before he retired out. Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden contributed 16 runs off 14 balls but was sent packing by Yuvraj Singh.

In the end Ponting XI posted 104/5 off the allotted 10 overs after they had been put into bat by Gilchrist XI.

The Bushfire Bash was originally scheduled to be held as a curtain raiser to the Twenty20 Big Bash League final on Saturday, but with downpours expected, Cricket Australia (CA) said it would no longer be possible at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Instead, it was postponed by a day and shifted to the smaller Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Shane Warne, Michael Hussey, and Michael Clarke were among those forced out due to prior commitments.

Adam Gilchrist is captaining one of the teams in Warne's absence with Australian Test skipper Tim Paine acting as coach. The Ponting team is being coached by Sachin Tendulkar.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Ricky Ponting Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Courtney Walsh Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Brian Lara Matthew Hayden Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ricky Ponting turns back the clock in the Bushfire Bash
  • Ricky Ponting wowed fans with a one-handed flick shot
  • Ponting XI posted 104/5 in 10 overs
Related Articles
Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
"Something About Him": Sachin Tendulkar Names Australian Batsman Who Resembles Him
"Something About Him": Sachin Tendulkar Names Australian Batsman Who Resembles Him
Ricky Ponting Reveals How He Got His Nickname "Punter"
Ricky Ponting Reveals How He Got His Nickname "Punter"
Sachin Tendulkar Responds To Ricky Pontings Invite As Coach In Bushfire Cricket Bash
Sachin Tendulkar Responds To Ricky Ponting's Invite As Coach In Bushfire Cricket Bash
Ricky Ponting Welcomes Sachin Tendulkar To Bushfire Cricket Bash With Cheeky Dig At Share Warne
Ricky Ponting Welcomes Sachin Tendulkar To Bushfire Cricket Bash With Cheeky Dig At Share Warne
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.