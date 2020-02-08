 
Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 08 February 2020 19:07 IST

Many of cricket legends will come out of retirement to play a star-studded charity game to aid Australian bushfire relief at the Junction Oval, Melbourne, on Sunday.

The charity match will raise money for victims of the blazes. © Twitter

Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist will come out of retirement to captain the star-studded teams in a charity game to aid Australian bushfire relief at the Junction Oval, Melbourne, on Sunday. The T20 match was on Thursday moved from the Sydney Cricket Ground to Melbourne due to forecast torrential rain, forcing some players to drop out. The match will raise money for victims of the blazes which began in September and have left at least 33 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed. It was scheduled as a curtain raiser to the Twenty20 Big Bash League final, but with downpours expected, Cricket Australia (CA) said it would no longer be possible at the SCG. Instead, it will be played on Sunday at the smaller Junction Oval in Melbourne following a T20 clash between the Australia and England women's teams. Warne, Michael Hussey, and Michael Clarke were among those forced out due to prior commitments. Gilchrist will now captain one of the teams in Warne's absence with Australian Test skipper Tim Paine acting as coach. The Ponting team will be coached by Sachin Tendulkar.

When is the Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI match?

The Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI match will be played on February 9, Sunday.

Where will the Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI match be played?

The Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI match will be played at Junction Oval, Melbourne.

What time does the Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI match begin?

The Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI match will begin at 09:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI match?

The Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI match will be telecast on the SONY SIX and SONY TEN 1.

How do I watch live streaming of the Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI match?

The live streaming of the Bushfire Bash Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI match will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Topics mentioned in this article Cricket Ricky Ponting Adam Gilchrist
Highlights
  • Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist will come out of retirement
  • They will play a charity game to aid Australian bushfire relief
  • The match will raise money for victims of the blazes
