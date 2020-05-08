Brian Lara , the West Indies batting legend, took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from 2003 with Suresh Raina. "Who are these youths?? Fan moment I understand! He turned out to be a special player. #2003 #tell," Lara captioned the image. While Suresh Raina acknowledged the post and called it his fan moment, it was Brian Lara's reply that left fans in splits. In the picture posted by the former West Indies captain, Raina can be seen wearing an oversized trouser, pointing that out, Lara took a dig at the Indian batsman's fashion sense. "@sureshraina3 but oversize clothing is now a thing of the past. #lastdance," Lara commented.

Raina, much like other cricketers from across the world, is spending time at home amid the lockdown which is in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

During this period, Raina has been active on social media and keeping his fans engaged by sharing his workout regime and entertaining them with throwback pictures.

Recently, Raina interacted with Yuzvendra Chahal in an Instagram live session. During the chat, the left-handed batsman lavished praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

"He (Pant) is a top cricketer, when he plays well, you become happy and he reminds of Yuvraj and Sehwag, he is as dominant as them, when he plays the flick, it reminds you of Dravid as well," Raina told Chahal.

Raina would have been busy representing the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but the lucrative league was postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India due to the coronavirus pandemic