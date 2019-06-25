Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara has been admitted to Global Hospital in Parel, Mumbai after he complained of chest pain. The hospital in Mumbai will be issuing a statement shortly, ANI tweeted on Tuesday. Brian Lara is currently in India as a cricket expert for the official broadcasters of World Cup 2019, which is being held in England and Wales.

Lara was also a part of the expert broadcast panel for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. He had taken time out from his hectic schedule to indulge in a game of gully cricket on the streets of Mumbai along with former Australia pacer Brett Lee during the IPL 2019.

He continued his stint for the World Cup and is in India. However, he didn't shoot recently. "But he was not shooting for the last couple of days," a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

"He had an angioplasty (a procedure to open narrowed or blocked blood vessels that supply blood to the heart) done two years back and today was a regular check-up as there is always a fear of heart pain. He is fine now and will be discharged soon," the source told PTI.

Lara was earlier seen involved in a friendly banter with former Australia batsman, Dean Jones. The duo were seen trying their hands at boxing. At the World Cup 2019, after losing a few tight games against Australia and New Zealand, the West Indies are now struggling to advance to the knockout phase of the quadrennial.

The West Indies cricket board took to Twitter to wish Lara a 'speedy recovery.'

The West Indies legend has played 131 Tests for the West Indies and scored nearly 12,000 runs at an average of 52.89. He has also made 299 ODI appearances and amassed 10,405 runs at 40.17.