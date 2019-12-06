 
Brian Lara Hopeful West Indies Will Be "A Better Team" After India Series

Updated: 06 December 2019 15:11 IST

Brian Lara said it doesn't matter if the West Indies don't win but should be an improved side after the India series.

Brian Lara Hopeful West Indies Will Be "A Better Team" After India Series
The West Indies will play three-match T20I and as many ODIs in India. © AFP

West Indies batting icon Brian Lara on Friday said the Kieron Pollard-led side should target becoming an improved outfit by the end of its limited overs series against India even if it fails to win much in the rubber. The West Indies and India will play a three-match T20 International and a three-match ODI series, starting on Friday in Hyderabad. India are overwhelming favourites to emerge winners. "...he (Pollard) will have to build a team...playing against India in India is always a tough proposition and he must leave here not necessarily winning but he must leave here a better team after this tournament," Lara said at an event in Mumbai.

Lara backed Pollard's appointment as the team's skipper for the limited-over format.

"Over a period of time, his representation for West Indies may not be a lot but he has played all around the World in different leagues. He has gained a lot of respect from the opposition. I didn't see it as a bad decision (to appoint him as a captain)," Brian Lara told reporters.

"He (Pollard) has easily gained the respect of his team-mates and he can move forward. There is a (T20) World Cup in under 12 months and you are looking for the right person, someone who can keep the ground running. He has that experience to do so. It is a good decision, but it is still going to be an uphill battle," explained the 50-year-old.

The stylish left-handed batsman inaugurated the second edition of the 'Habitat for India Humanity chapter golf tournament', a charity event in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai.

"The West Indies are twice (T20 world) champions and a lot of opposition around the world are scared of West Indies in shortest format of the game," he said.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Brian Lara Kieron Adrian Pollard Kieron Pollard India vs West Indies 2019/20 Cricket
  • Lara said West Indies should target becoming an improved outfit
  • Lara backed Pollard's appointment as the team's limited-over skipper
  • West Indies will play a 3-match T20I and a 3-match ODI series in India
