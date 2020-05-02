Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Brian Lara Birthday: ICC Revisits "A Classic From The Prince", Wishes Pour In On Social Media

Updated: 02 May 2020 11:42 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন தமிழில் படிக்க

Brian Lara turned 51 on Saturday and wishes poured in from all parts of the globe for the former West Indies captain.

Brian Lara Birthday: ICC Revisits "A Classic From The Prince", Wishes Pour In On Social Media
The ICC shared a throwback video from the 1996 World Cup quarter-final. © Instagram

Brian Lara, former West Indies captain, is celebrating his 51st birthday on Saturday and wishes poured in from all parts of the globe for the cricket legend. The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to revisit a "classic from the Prince" that saw the West Indies progress to the semi-finals of the 1996 World Cup. "It's Brian Lara's birthday, but this gem of an innings is a gift for all of us. From the archives, a classic from the Prince in the 1996 @cricketworldcup. His 111 from 94 balls against South Africa carried West Indies to the semi-final," the ICC captioned the video.

Harbhajan Singh, veteran India off-spinner, was among the first cricketers to wish Lara on Twitter.

"Happy birthday to the most dashing,dominating,stylish,left handed batsman that has played the game.. Prince of Trinidad A top man @BrianLara Glad I played cricket in the era where these legends played the game and inspired," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Lara holds the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket. The West Indies great remained unbeaten on 400 against England in Antigua in 2004.

Lara made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1990 and went onto to play 131 matches for his country.

The left-handed batsman scored 11,953 runs with the help of 34 hundreds and 48 half-centuries in the longest format of the game.

In 1994, Lara smashed 501 runs, the highest individual score in first-class cricket, as he went past Pakistan's Hanif Mohhamad who had scored 499.

Lara also represented the West Indies in 299 One-Day Internationals (ODI). He scored over 10,000 runs in the 50-over format and slammed 19 centuries during his 17-year long career.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Brian Lara Harbhajan Singh Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Brian Lara turned 51 on Saturday
  • The ICC took to Twitter to post a throwback video of Brian Lara
  • Harbhajan Singh also wished the former West Indies skipper
Related Articles
Shoaib Akhtar Shares Throwback Video Of Brian Lara Getting Injured By His Pace In Latest Tweet
Shoaib Akhtar Shares Throwback Video Of Brian Lara Getting Injured By His Pace In Latest Tweet
On This Day In 2004, Brian Lara Made History By Hitting 400 Against England
On This Day In 2004, Brian Lara Made History By Hitting 400 Against England
Coronavirus: Road Safety World Series Featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara Postponed
Coronavirus: Road Safety World Series Featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara Postponed
"India Still Maybe Best Travelling Team In The World": Brian Lara
"India Still Maybe Best Travelling Team In The World": Brian Lara
Road Safety World Series: Remaining Matches To Be Played Behind Closed Doors
Road Safety World Series: Remaining Matches To Be Played Behind Closed Doors
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.