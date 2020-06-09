Australia pacer Brett Lee has said that he hopes spectators will be allowed to enter the stadium when India and Australia face each other in a four-match Test series later this year. India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series later this year, beginning in Brisbane from December 3. Currently, all international cricket remains suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, and it is being speculated that international matches will be held behind closed doors. Lee was having an interaction with Sachin Tendulkar on the '100 MB' app of the Master Blaster and it was then that the bowler talked about the upcoming India-Australia series.

"I really hope that when India tours Australia this year, there will be spectators allowed, but if they are not allowed, it will be difficult, when I played cricket, I used to get a lot of energy from the crowd," Lee told Tendulkar.

"Maybe, if there is no crowd, they can have speakers with the fake crowd in, it can be used in the India-Australia series," he added.

During 2018-19, India managed to defeat Australia in Australia for the first time in a Test series Down Under.

During the 2018-19 series, Australia were without the services of David Warner and Steve Smith as the duo were serving a one-year ban for their role in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa.

In 2019, the duo made a return to the Australian team.

Earlier this year, Australia displaced India as the number one team in the ICC Test rankings.

In the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, India are top while Australia are placed second. India and Australia will play four Tests and the matches will be played in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

The match at Adelaide will be a day-night Test.