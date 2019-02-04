 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Brendon McCullum Announces Big Bash League Retirement, Eyes Coaching Career

Updated: 04 February 2019 16:38 IST

Brendon McCullum informed his Brisbane Heat teammates about the decision on Sunday.

Brendon McCullum Announces Big Bash League Retirement, Eyes Coaching Career
Brendon McCullum retired from international cricket in 2016. © Twitter/@HeatBBL

Brendon McCullum is eyeing a career in coaching and has announced his retirement from the Big Bash League. Brendon McCullum, who ended his international career in 2016, told his teammates at Brisbane Heat of the decision after his side's six-wicket win against Adelaide Strikers on Sunday. However, McCullum will continue playing in other T20 leagues before beginning his career as a coach. "I will continue to play T20 cricket in 2019 in various competitions around the world and will then look to transition into a coaching career. The prospect of being able to transfer the skills, experience and leadership I have been lucky enough to bank over my long T20 and also international career into coaching is very exciting,” ICC quoted McCullum, as saying in a statement.

McCullum has been linked with the Heat in 2011 and has been a regular for the tournament since 2016. He has scored 920 runs in 34 matches, which includes nine half-centuries.

“I have absolutely loved playing for the Heat. The fans have been amazing with their support and I have enjoyed seeing the pleasure they get from coming to our matches and having fun. I have had a great time playing with my teammates, and it was a privilege to captain them. Coming into Brisbane each year before the start of the competition was always a highlight,” he said.

Brisbane Heat's clash against Melbourne Stars on February 8 is likely to be Kiwi keeper-batsman's last match in the tournament if his side, placed at fifth position on the BBL ladder, do not make it to the semi-final.

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Topics : New Zealand Cricket Team Brisbane Heat Brendon McCullum Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Brendon McCullum ended his international career in 2016
  • McCullum will continue to play T20 cricket in 2019
  • He informed Brisbane Heat on Sunday
Related Articles
Watch: Brendon McCullum
Watch: Brendon McCullum's Incredible Boundary-Line Save Sparks Debate On Twitter
Big Bash League: Best Dropped "Catch Of The Century", Featuring Brendon McCullum - Watch
Big Bash League: Best Dropped "Catch Of The Century", Featuring Brendon McCullum - Watch
IPL 2019 Auction: Kings XI Punjab Target Brendon McCullum, Shimron Hetmyer And Jaydev Unadkat Among Others
IPL 2019 Auction: Kings XI Punjab Target Brendon McCullum, Shimron Hetmyer And Jaydev Unadkat Among Others
Brendon McCullum Trashes Fake News Of Brother
Brendon McCullum Trashes Fake News Of Brother's Death, Vows To Find Miscreant
IPL 2019: Released By Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brendon McCullum Has A Message
IPL 2019: Released By Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brendon McCullum Has A Message
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 01 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.