 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Bowler Handed A Nine-Match Ban For Unsportsmanlike Behavior

Updated: 08 August 2018 16:20 IST

Bowler banned after he threw the ball over the boundary rope for a no-ball four, in order to deny a rival batsman a century.

Bowler Handed A Nine-Match Ban For Unsportsmanlike Behavior
The Purnell Cricket Club bowler drew flak on social media for his on-field behaviour. © Twitter

Acting on the unsportsmanlike behavior, which took place during the match between Minehead Cricket Club and Purnell Cricket Club on August 4 in the Somerset Cricket League, the SCL Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday handed a nine-match ban to the unnamed Purnell CC bowler. The incident took place during the second inning of the game when Minehead CC's Jay Darrell, who was batting on 98, (team requiring two runs to win) was denied his first-ever league century as the Purnell CC bowler decided to throw the ball over the boundary rope for a no-ball four. The match was won by Minehead CC but the behavior from the bowler drew flak on social media. Issuing a statement on their website, the club confirmed the suspension of the player.

"The Somerset Cricket League has noted the details of an incident that occurred in the Division 2 match between Minehead 2nd XI v Purnells CC, played on 4th August 2018. The SCL Disciplinary Committee has reviewed the incident. The incident in its opinion brought the SCL and Cricket in general into disrepute and contained behaviour that was against the Spirit of the Game. As a result of this review, a Purnells CC player has been banned for the next 9 completed SCL matches," the SCL said in its statement.

Jay Darrell, who was left stranded on 98, also expressed his displeasure on the incident after the game.

This is not the first time that the fielding team's or a player's unsportsmanlike behaviour has denied a century for the batsman.

West Indian star Kieron Pollard bowled a big no-ball when Evin Lewis was on 97 off 32 balls, with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots needing one run to beat Barbados Tridents in a 2017 Caribbean Premier League match.

Back in 2010, India's Virender Sehwag was stranded on 99 when Sri Lankan bowler Suraj Randiv bowled a no-ball to complete a one-day international in Sri Lanka. Randiv was subsequently given a one-match suspension.

Comments
Topics : Cricket England Cricket Team
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jay Darrell was batting on 98 when the incident took place.
  • Jay expressed his displeasure on the incident after the game.
  • Jay slammed 12 boundaries and a six during his knock.
Related Articles
India vs England: Virat Kohli Says Playing Two Spinners At Lord
India vs England: Virat Kohli Says Playing Two Spinners At Lord's A Tempting Thought
Joe Root Confirms Ollie Pope To Make England Debut Against India At Lord
Joe Root Confirms Ollie Pope To Make England Debut Against India At Lord's
Want To Win Matches For The Team With My Performance, Says Ishant Sharma
Want To Win Matches For The Team With My Performance, Says Ishant Sharma
India vs England: James Anderson Rates Rivalry With Virat Kohli As
India vs England: James Anderson Rates Rivalry With Virat Kohli As 'Top-Of-The-Range' Stuff
"Buy One Get 2 Free," Tom Curran Jokes About Playing With Brothers Ben And Sam Curran In Same Team
"Buy One Get 2 Free," Tom Curran Jokes About Playing With Brothers Ben And Sam Curran In Same Team
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 05 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.