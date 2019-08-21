 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: Bowler Falls While Appealing, Leaving Fielders In Splits

Updated: 21 August 2019 19:22 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Despite putting in extra effort in the bowling and even more so in the appeal, Tom Haines returned empty-handed as the umpire ruled in batsman's favour.

Watch: Bowler Falls While Appealing, Leaving Fielders In Splits
Tom Haines lost control running backward and fell flat on his back while appealing for LBW. © Twitter

Cricket and all sports have a funny side as many things are unexpected. But sometimes more than its unpredictability, what make this sport funnier are the on-field incidents. One such incident happened during the ongoing County Championship Division Two match between Sussex and Middlesex at County Ground, Hove. In a video tweeted by County Championship, Sussex player Tom Haines' leg-before appeal against James Harris turned funny when he lost control running backward and fell flat on his back. As soon as the incident occurred, the commentators and his teammates burst out laughing.

Despite putting in extra effort in the bowling and even more so in the appeal, Haines returned empty-handed as the umpire ruled in batsman's favour.

After encountering the video on social media, the fans also came up with some hilarious replies. While some were discussing whether it was out or not out, the others wasted no time in turning into a meme fest.

Here are some of the funny reactions:

Sussex won the match comfortably by seven wickets, but Haines didn't have a great outing as he scored just five and 11 runs in two innings, batting at No. 3. He picked up one wicket each in both the innings.

Harris on the other hand, after failing to open his account in the first innings, made amends by hitting half-century in the second innings, helping Middlesex reach 378 runs.

Despite Middlesex putting up fight in the second innings, their lackluster performance in the first innings, where they were bowled out for meager 75 runs, costed them the match.

For Sussex, Ollie Robinson was the star performer as he picked up a total of 14 wickets in the match, eight in the first innings and six in the second innings.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tom Haines lost control running backward and fell flat on his back
  • The incident left the commentators and his teammates in splits
  • Tom Haines returned empty-handed as the umpire ruled in batsman's favour
Related Articles
16 Interviewed For Physio Job, 12 For Strength And Conditioning Coach
16 Interviewed For Physio Job, 12 For Strength And Conditioning Coach
England
England's Jason Roy Set To Play In Third Test After Passing Concussion Test
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Beach Time With Anushka Sharma In West Indies. See Pic
Watch: Batsman Uses His Head To Deal With Short Ball
Watch: Batsman Uses His Head To Deal With Short Ball
England Start 2020 Season With Windies Test At The Oval
England Start 2020 Season With Windies Test At The Oval
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.