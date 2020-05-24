Bowler Bounces Ball Off Swimming Pool, Smashes Batsman On The Face. Watch

In a funky video, two men can be seen playing cricket across a swimming pool. Intriguing? Well, it gets even better. The bowler chucks the ball, attempting to bounce it off the pool and succeeds in doing so, but the ball ends up bouncing wickedly and smacks the batsman flush on the face. The batsman, whose attempt to duck out of the way was futile, moves away, holding the side of his face that was hit by the ball while the bowler on the other end can't stop himself from breaking into a laugh.

Watch the hilarious video here:

The video left cricket fans amused and some hilarious comments poured in.

"What's the moisture level of that pitch? Looks a bit green?" one user replied.

"He's got to be swaying that," wrote another.

"Hahaha kept his eye on the ball all the way," one user wrote.

"Brett lee from 04 type stuff," wrote another, reminded of the devastating Australian pacer.

"That's a thing of beauty. I loved the bowler's apology," another user tweeted.

Cricket has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several bilateral series have been postponed or cancelled and even the Indian Premier League has been indefinitely postponed.

The fate of the T20 World Cup, slated to be held in October-November in Australia, also hangs in the balance.

Even when cricket does return, the game is expected to undergo several changes in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The ICC Cricket Committee, chaired by former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble, has recommended a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball, to mitigate the risk posed by the coronavirus.