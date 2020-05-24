Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Bowler Bounces Ball Off Swimming Pool, Smashes Batsman On The Face. Watch

Updated: 24 May 2020 12:23 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

The batsman could not duck out of the way as the ball bounced off the water to hit him square on the face.

Bowler Bounces Ball Off Swimming Pool, Smashes Batsman On The Face. Watch
The pool cricket video drew some amusing comments from fans. © Twitter

In a funky video, two men can be seen playing cricket across a swimming pool. Intriguing? Well, it gets even better. The bowler chucks the ball, attempting to bounce it off the pool and succeeds in doing so, but the ball ends up bouncing wickedly and smacks the batsman flush on the face. The batsman, whose attempt to duck out of the way was futile, moves away, holding the side of his face that was hit by the ball while the bowler on the other end can't stop himself from breaking into a laugh.

Watch the hilarious video here:

The video left cricket fans amused and some hilarious comments poured in.

"What's the moisture level of that pitch? Looks a bit green?" one user replied.

"He's got to be swaying that," wrote another.

"Hahaha kept his eye on the ball all the way," one user wrote.

"Brett lee from 04 type stuff," wrote another, reminded of the devastating Australian pacer.

"That's a thing of beauty. I loved the bowler's apology," another user tweeted.

Cricket has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several bilateral series have been postponed or cancelled and even the Indian Premier League has been indefinitely postponed.

The fate of the T20 World Cup, slated to be held in October-November in Australia, also hangs in the balance.

Even when cricket does return, the game is expected to undergo several changes in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The ICC Cricket Committee, chaired by former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble, has recommended a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball, to mitigate the risk posed by the coronavirus.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • A funky video shows two men playing cricket across a swimming pool
  • The bowler tries to bounce the ball off the water
  • The ball bounces wickedly and hits the batsman on the face
Related Articles
Players Will Miss "Playing In Front Of Huge Crowd": Shikhar Dhawan
Players Will Miss "Playing In Front Of Huge Crowd": Shikhar Dhawan
David Warner "Bored Of Shadow Batting", Comes Up With Funny TikTok Video. Watch
David Warner "Bored Of Shadow Batting", Comes Up With Funny TikTok Video. Watch
Bollywood Actresses React To KL Rahuls "Mind Gone, Hair Gone" Post
Bollywood Actresses React To KL Rahul's "Mind Gone, Hair Gone" Post
Ravi Shastris "Social Distancing Huddle" With Dogs A Massive Hit On Twitter. See Pics
Ravi Shastri's "Social Distancing Huddle" With Dogs A Massive Hit On Twitter. See Pics
Rohit Sharma Says Have To Pass Fitness Test Before Resuming "My Duties" With The Team
Rohit Sharma Says Have To Pass Fitness Test Before Resuming "My Duties" With The Team
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.