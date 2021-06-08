The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy contest between India and Australia was on Tuesday adjudged as the ''Ultimate Test Series'' by International Cricket Council (ICC). "Ahead of the #WTC21 final, we set out to determine #TheUltimateTestSeries. After 15 head-to-heads and over seven million votes across our social channels, we have a winner... The 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy takes the crown," the official handle of ICC tweeted. The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy was a finalist along with the 1999 series between India and Pakistan, and in the end, it was the former that got the maximum number of votes.

The 2005 Ashes between England and Australia made the semi-finals.

The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy was chosen over the 2001 India vs Australia series at the semi-final stage. The 2001 series is remembered for the epic Kolkata Test where VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid staged a memorable comeback to hand Sourav Ganguly's side an improbable win.

In the 2020-21 series, India consigned Australia to their first Test defeat at The Gabba since 1988 and won the four-match series 2-1.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

India had been bundled out for 36 in Adelaide in the first Test against Australia as the visitors lost by eight wickets.

Skipper Virat Kohli also returned home after being granted paternity leave, but under Ajinkya Rahane, the team showed remarkable fight and resolve to win the series.

The visitors were also hampered by injuries throughout the tour, but this did not hamper the spirits of the team as a young side emerged triumphant in the final Test at The Gabba.