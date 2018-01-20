Blind Cricket World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar Salutes Team India For Winning Title

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar applauded the Indian cricket team for winning their second Blind Cricket World Cup in Sharjah on Saturday. India beat Pakistan by two wickets to clinch the trophy. Tendulkar posted a heartfelt message on his official Twitter account. "Jahan chah wahan raah... As they rightly say, Determination will get you through everything. A big salute to our entire team. Hearty congratulations on winning the #BlindCricketWorldCup. #TeamIndia", he captioned on Twitter.

Wishes poured in for the champions from all quarters. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their respective greetings to the victorious team.

"Congratulations to India team for winning the 'Blind Cricket World Cup'! The team showed exceptional skills, grit & determination. The nation is proud of their achievement #PresidentKovind", the President posted on Twitter.

"Congratulations to our cricket team for winning the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup! They make the nation proud and inspire every Indian with their game as well as phenomenal attitude. True champions!", PM Modi posted on Twitter.