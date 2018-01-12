Blind Cricket World Cup: India Beat Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Thrilling Contest

Defending champions India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets and halted their two-game winning streak in the Blind Cricket World Cup on Friday. Batting first, Pakistan scored a competitive target of 282 for eight in the stipulated 40 overs. In reply, India comfortably chased down the target in 34.5 overs as Haryana's Deepak Malik (B3 - blind level 3) top-scored with an unbeaten 79 off 71 balls. Malik, who steered India's innings struck eight boundaries. Apart from him, Venkatesh (64 off 55 balls) and skipper Ajay Reddy (47 off 34) shared 106 runs for the fourth wicket to help India register their second consecutive win.

Pakistan, after losing first two wickets early, were steadied by a 137-run partnership stitched together by Mohammad Jamil (B3) and captain Nisar Ali (B3) for the third wicket. While Nisar Ali was dismissed by Ajay Reddy for 63, Jamil remained unbeaten on 94.

India had defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in yet another high-scoring match after their first match got cancelled due to the wet outfield against Australia. India, after winning the toss, had put Sri Lanka into bat, who in turn scored a massive 358 for eight in the stipulated 40 overs. For Sri Lanka, Suranga Sampath scored 68 runs and KA Silva 64.

In reply, India rode on Deepak Malik's unbeaten 179 off 103 balls to win the match in 32 overs. India captain Ajay Reddy scored nine runs and Prakash Jayaramiah scored 76. Malik was named Man of the Match.

India will next play Bangladesh and Nepal on January 13 and 14 respectively.