Blank Cheque From Krunal Pandya For Ex-Cricketer Battling For Life

Former India cricketer Jacob Martin continues to battle for his life in a Vadodara hospital. He is currently on a ventilator after sustaining injuries to his lungs and liver in a road accident on December 28. As per a report, Martin's wife had written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking help and the board has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh. The Baroda Cricket Association has also come forward and sanctioned an amount of Rs 3 lakh. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly came forward to help and effected a bank transfer in Martin's favour. Former Baroda Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Patel was among the first one to help Jacob's family. Now, Krunal Pandya (elder brother of Hardik), has left a blank cheque with Patel. "Sir, please fill up whatever is needed, but nothing less than Rs 1 lakh," Krunal told Patel, as quoted by The Telegraph .

"Martin's family was in a dilemma, whether to appeal for help or not. Today, the situation is such that they don't have to ask, members from the fraternity are asking about the amount to transfer," Patel said.

Patel also received assurance of help from Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, who is currently in New Zealand for the upcoming series.

Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Munaf Patel have also come forward to help Martin's family.

"It's overwhelming that Zaheer Khan, Yusuf and Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Sourav and Ravi, among others, have come forward to extend a helping hand in this time of distress for Martin's family," Patel said.

Martin, who played ten ODIs for India made his debut under Ganguly in September 1999.

He scored 158 runs at an average of 22.57 while playing five games under Ganguly's captaincy and another five under Sachin Tendulkar's leadership.