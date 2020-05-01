"Birds Signing": Kevin Pietersen's Gaffe Leads To Laugh Riot On Twitter

Kevin Pietersen has always been a social butterfly on Twitter, giving his views not just on cricket but a whole range of topics. His activity on social media has increased further with most countries on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Off late, the former England batsman has been brushing up on his trolling skills on social media with not even Virat Kohli escaping Pietersen's wisecracks . Recently, the South African-born cricketer joined hands with Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to ruthlessly troll former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara . But the hunter has now become the hunted.

Pietersen took to Twitter on Friday to spread some positivity in these dark times but ended up making inadvertent error in his post. Instead of writing birds singing, he wrote birds "signing".

1 May already!

Birds signing!

Sky is blue!

It's summertime!

Lots to be happy about! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) May 1, 2020

Prying eyes on Twitter didn't let this opportunity pass and came up with some meme-worthy responses.

But make sure it's not a Bat. — Amit Agrawal (@ak_agrl) May 1, 2020

Birds signing contracts with counties since players been locked down? — hassan ch (@Real_hassanch) May 1, 2020

Who are the birds signing for, Kevin? Presumably Sussex? — Dave Martin (@SirFletchPhelps) May 1, 2020

Hope they signed for arsenal. We need someone on the wings — Ciaran Ward (@bigwhite_doire) May 1, 2020

Birds are also 'signing' now! Whoa #pandemiceffect — Sarthak Nagar (@northerner_18) May 1, 2020

What are the birds signing? I hope they have an agent so they don't sign something dodgy. — Liam Grayhurst (@lgrayhurst01) May 1, 2020

That's something new this year eh? Must be a covid effect or something. Bird have stated signing instead of singing.. great — mo ell (@moell53130229) May 1, 2020

What have you made them sign now? — luke davy (@lukedavy4444) May 1, 2020

Last month, Virat Kohli came into the firing line of Pietersen's banter. The Indian captain decided to use his time in quarantine to style his beard and shared a video on Instagram explaining what he did.

But the former England batsman was less interested in Kohli's new look and more interested in dishing out some jokes.

"Does it get rid of your grey there buddy?" Pietersen commented on the video, referring to the few strands of grey hair in his beard that have become quite prominent over the last year or so.

Kohli and Pietersen had also recently engaged in a candid conversation on an Instagram Live session, where they spoke about the IPL and his career lows as well as the lockdown enforced to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.