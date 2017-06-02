 
Big Blow For Lalit Modi Clan As CP Joshi Wins Rajasthan Cricket Association Elections

Updated: 02 June 2017 13:28 IST

The much-awaited results were declared on Friday.

Joshi got 19 votes as opposed to the 14 garnered by Ruchir Modi, reports said. © NDTV

Lalit Modi's ambitions of regaining power in the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) through his son Ruchir were dealt a big blow when veteran Congressman CP Joshi won the RCA elections, results of which were declared on Friday.

Joshi got 19 votes as opposed to the 14 garnered by Ruchir Modi, reports said.

The stakeholders in the RCA were waiting in anticipation of the results of the elections, which were announced after the Rajasthan High Court asked the election officer to declare them.

As many as 35 districts had voted in this high-voltage election that saw a face-off between Ruchir Modi and Joshi. The winner will need the support of a minimum of 17 districts to become the new president of Rajasthan cricket.

Giving him a run for his money is Joshi, a veteran Congress leader who had defeated Lalit Modi two terms ago as the cricket world awaits the verdict.

The entire situation now depends on the Rajasthan High Court. The votes have been sealed and kept and the results will be as per the court's decision.

(With inputs from Harsha Kumari Singh)

Cricket
Highlights
  • CP Joshi won the RCA president election on Friday
  • Joshi secured 19 votes
  • Lalit Modi's son, Ruchir, got 14 votes
