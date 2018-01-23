 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Big Bash League: Watch 2 Fielders Team Up To Take The "Best Catch You'll Ever See"

Updated: 23 January 2018 14:07 IST

Jake Weatherald showed great match awareness to get into a position to complete the catch. Weatherald has a cover a considerable distance to get his hands on the ball and produce a splendid bit of teamwork.

Big Bash League: Watch 2 Fielders Team Up To Take The "Best Catch You'll Ever See"
Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald teamed up to take a spectacular catch. © Twitter

The match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League witnessed a unique piece of fielding that got the crowd on its feet. In what was described as "the best catch you'll ever see" by Michael Slater in commentary. Melbourne's West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo lofted leg-spinner Rashid Khan over cover. Ben Laughlin raced towards the boundary rope to and completed the catch. Laughlin, who was the on verge of crossing the boundary line, whipped the ball backwards as he dived across the rope. Jake Weatherald showed great match awareness to get into a position to complete the catch. Weatherald has a cover a considerable distance to get his hands on the ball and produce a splendid bit of teamwork.

Cricket fans on social media were quite impressed with that effort from Laughlin and Weatherald.

"I just ran at him because I thought he caught the catch but he made it a bit harder for himself for taking a few more steps," Weatherald said describing the catch.

Aided by the spectacular effort in the field, Adelaide restricted Melbourne to 147/7 to register a 26-run win. 

Batting first, Travis Head (58) and Colin Ingram's (68) fifties helped Adeliade post 173/5 in 20 overs.

Melbourne's batsman failed to build partnerships during the run chase with Brad Hodg top scoring with a 30-run knock. Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake and Laughlin picked up two wickets each for Adelaide.

 

Topics : Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Normal To Get Distracted By IPL Players' Auction, Says Faf Du Plessis
India vs South Africa: Normal To Get Distracted By IPL Players' Auction, Says Faf Du Plessis
Deepak Chahar's Five-For Stuns Karnataka; Yuvraj Singh Flops As Punjab Lose
Deepak Chahar's Five-For Stuns Karnataka; Yuvraj Singh Flops As Punjab Lose
Mohammad Yousuf Wants MS Dhoni To Help Struggling Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed
Mohammad Yousuf Wants MS Dhoni To Help Struggling Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 20 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.