Wicket celebrations seem to be getting whackier by the day and leading this revolution are none other than spinners. While Tabraiz Shamsi had recently grabbed the headlines by doing a magic trick after taking a wicket in the Mzansi Super League, Afghan spinner Qais Ahmad is catching the eye for his acrobatic celebrations. The 19-year-old has previously done a backflip celebration but on Friday, he did a somersault after taking a wicket for the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

In the 10th over, Qais Ahmad struck with a brilliant leg-spinner, bamboozling Tom Curran and castling the Englishman. The Afghan spinner then proceeded to do a somersault but didn't ace the landing, taking a small tumble but that didn't dampen his celebration as he got up and punched the air in jubilation.

He's done it! Qais Ahmad has flipped and it's as brilliant as we could have ever expected#BBL09 pic.twitter.com/srb1dy1jzh — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

Qais Ahmad was the star of the show for the Hobart Hurricanes, taking four wickets. In his four overs, not only did Qais Ahmad account for four Sydney wickets but gave away just 12 runs at an economy rate of 3.

In the end, Qais Ahmad's stunning spell of bowling proved to be difference as the Sydney Sixers were bowled out for 104 runs in 18.5 overs, suffering a 25-run loss to the Hurricanes.

However, Hobart Hurricanes decision to bat after winning the toss didn't bear fruit as a stunning collapse saw them being restricted to 129/9 in 20 overs.

D Arcy Short was the only player to make a meaningful contribution with the bat, scoring a fine 51 off 40 balls at the top of the order.