Watch: Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf Gives Match Ball To Indian Security Guard After Taking Five Wickets

Updated: 23 December 2019 16:35 IST

Big Bash League: Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf, playing for Melbourne Stars, weaved magic with the ball, as he claimed a five-wicket haul and led his side to a 52-run win over Hobart Hurricanes.

Big Bash League: Haris Rauf gave his match ball to an Indian security guard. © Twitter

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20, in its first week, has witnessed some explosive knocks, brilliant bowling and fielding efforts which have set the tone for the rest of the tournament. In a format that suits the batsman, it's not easy for a bowler to make a mark, especially if you are an inexperienced fellow. Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf, playing for Melbourne Stars, weaved magic with the ball, as he claimed a five-wicket haul and led his side to a 52-run win over Hobart Hurricanes at Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe, Victoria on Sunday. After the match, Rauf won the internet with a heartwarming gesture as he gave his match ball to a "complete stranger". The Big Bash League on Monday tweeted a video and wrote, "Haris Rauf gave his 5fa wicket ball to a complete stranger who he met before the game".

Here is the video:

Rauf was adjudged the player of the match for his match-winning spell as he returned figures of 5/27. After the match, Rauf went to the sidelines and gave his match ball to an Indian security guard from Punjab.

Explaining why he did so, the Pakistani bowler said, "When I came to the ground today I told him I am from Pakistan, he got emotional, he cried and he hugged me".

Talking about the match, Melbourne Stars scored 163/4, riding on Marcus Stoinis' quick-fire 81 off 54 balls.

Hobart Hurricanes got off to a poor start as they were reduced to 44/3 inside the powerplay. 

Hurricanes could never recover from their awful start and Rauf picked up three wickets in the 11th over to end all their hopes.

Rauf was not picked initially by any of the BBL franchises. He only joined Melbourne Stars as a replacement to South Africa's veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn who was ruled out due to an injury.

Rauf has started his BBL season on a great note, effecting seven dismissals in first two games.

Topics mentioned in this article
Highlights
  • Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf claimed a five-wicket haul
  • Rauf's spell helped Melbourne Stars beat Hobart Hurricanes by 52 runs
  • Haris Rauf has effected seven dismissals in first two BBL games
