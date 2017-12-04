Big Bash League: Melbourne Renegades Sign Youngster Will Sutherland

Talented youngster Will Sutherland has been snapped up by Melbourne Renegades on a rookie deal for the upcoming Big Bash League season. Will, the son of Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland, is in line to also lead Australia in the upcoming Under-19 World Cup, to be held in New Zealand in January and February.

The youngster has been creating waves after becoming Victoria's youngest ever List A debutant during the Bushrangers' JLT One-Day Cup campaign in October.

The 18-year-old registered figures of 4/11 in his second match against a star-studded New South Wales side.

Victoria have unearthed another quality young quick in teenager Will Sutherland. Watch his 4-11 against the Blues yesterday in the #JLTCup pic.twitter.com/J36vE0i8Pa — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) October 16, 2017

"I'm really excited to be on board with the Renegades this season - it will be my first taste of the BBL as a player," Sutherland was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"The opportunity to learn from the likes of Aaron Finch, Brad Hodge, Dwayne Bravo and Brad Hogg is something I'm really looking forward to.

"T20 cricket tests every part of your game so I'm excited about working closely with some of the best players in the world to achieve success with the Renegades and develop my own skills along the way."

The Renegades begin their BBL season on December 21 at Blundstone Arena when they take on Hobart Hurricanes.