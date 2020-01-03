 
Mark Waugh Calls For Big Rule Change In "All Cricket, Especially In T20s"

Updated: 03 January 2020 15:24 IST

While commentating during a Big Bash League (BBL) match, Mark Waugh made the suggestion to fellow commentator Michael Vaughan.

Mark Waugh Calls For Big Rule Change In "All Cricket, Especially In T20s"
Mark Waugh wants the 'leg-bye' rule to be completely done away with. © AFP

Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh believes that leg-byes should be done away with in the gentleman's game as he feels that the batting team shouldn't get runs for the ball hitting the pad. Commentating for Fox Cricket broadcast during a Big Bash League game between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunders, Mark Waugh made the suggestion to fellow commentator Michael Vaughan. "You know what, I've got a rule change in all cricket: No leg-byes, especially in T20s. Why do you get runs? You missed the ball," he said.

Former England skipper Vaughan though defended it and said that is how the game works. "It's just a part of the game."

But the younger Waugh brother stuck to his stance and said: "Why should you get a run? I know it's a part of the game. But can we change it for the better? All cricket.

"The idea of batting is to hit the ball. Whoever made this rule up was a pretty ordinary batsman I'd say back in the heyday, back in the early 1900s."

Vaughan then suggested that Waugh should be a part of MCC's cricket committee that is instrumental in making changes to the rules of the game.

"If you go across the last few years there's been so many changes in the game: T20 arrived, 100 balls is going to start in the UK, talk of five day Tests going to four, but I think the most revealing is Mark Waugh's," he said.

"You should be on the MCC cricket committee. You have to be on there. With that kind of thought process, he's got to be on. You'll get a couple of trips to London every year. You'll sit in that nice room at the MCC at Lords."

