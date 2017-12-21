 
Big Bash League: Dwayne Bravo Becomes First Cricketer To Scalp 400 Wickets In T20s

Updated: 21 December 2017 19:57 IST

Bravo has established himself as a T20 player and now sees his future solely in the various T20 leagues around the world.

Dwayne Bravo was awarded the man of the award for his match winning bowling display. © Twitter

Dwayne Bravo, who is representing the Melbourne Renegades in KFC Big Bash League, on Thursday became the first cricketer to take 400 wickets in T20s. Bravo achieved this feat during a match against Hobart Hurricanes, where his five-for helped his team beat Hurricanes by seven wickets. Bravo finished the match with figures of five for 28 from his four overs and was adjudged as the player of the match. The West Indies all-rounder, who last represented the Caribbean side in the T20 series against Pakistan in September last year, had expressed doubt over his possible return to the national side in any format earlier this month.

"As far as internationals are concerned, I have been dropped from the West Indies team. I was dropped while I was fit. I don't think now, at 34, it would make any sense coming back," Bravo had said.

"I am looking at these tournaments as a chance to continue playing cricket. As long as I can play cricket, I am happy. I just need to see what is left for me, for my fans to see Dwayne Bravo playing cricket. That is my priority," he said.

Bravo has not played Test cricket in seven years and had not featured in an ODI since 2014.

Bravo's disciplined death-over bowling restricted Hobart Hurricanes to 164/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Renegades lost their captain and opener Aaron Finch early for just four runs. Following which, White (79 not out) and Marcus Harris's (50) steadied the innings and took the attack to the opposition before a late flourish from Brad Hodge (22 not out) helped them reach the target with nine balls to spare.

Topics : Dwayne John Bravo Cricket
Highlights
  • Bravo playes fro Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash League
  • Bravo was adjudged as the player of the match
  • Melbourne Renegades defeated Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets
