Big Bash League: Dwayne Bravo Becomes First Cricketer To Scalp 400 Wickets In T20s

Dwayne Bravo, who is representing the Melbourne Renegades in KFC Big Bash League, on Thursday became the first cricketer to take 400 wickets in T20s. Bravo achieved this feat during a match against Hobart Hurricanes, where his five-for helped his team beat Hurricanes by seven wickets. Bravo finished the match with figures of five for 28 from his four overs and was adjudged as the player of the match. The West Indies all-rounder, who last represented the Caribbean side in the T20 series against Pakistan in September last year, had expressed doubt over his possible return to the national side in any format earlier this month.

"As far as internationals are concerned, I have been dropped from the West Indies team. I was dropped while I was fit. I don't think now, at 34, it would make any sense coming back," Bravo had said.

Just to put the icing on the cake.@DJBravo47 has become the FIRST bowler to take 400 wickets in T20s! #GetOnRed #BBL07 pic.twitter.com/tajYFj9ZbJ — Melbourne Renegades (@RenegadesBBL) December 21, 2017

Bravo has established himself as a T20 player and now sees his future solely in the various T20 leagues around the world.

"I am looking at these tournaments as a chance to continue playing cricket. As long as I can play cricket, I am happy. I just need to see what is left for me, for my fans to see Dwayne Bravo playing cricket. That is my priority," he said.

Bravo has not played Test cricket in seven years and had not featured in an ODI since 2014.