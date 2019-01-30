 
Bizarre Run-Out In Big Bash League Will Leave You In Splits. Watch

Updated: 30 January 2019 19:46 IST

The run-out happened during a match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder.

Melbourne Renegades won the match by 27 runs. © Twitter/@cricketcomau

Twenty20 cricket is usually full of action and the Big Bash League in Australia is no stranger to quirky incidents. One such incident that is breaking the Internet is a run-out during a match between Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder, where an on-pitch fumble between Sydney Thunder's Jonathan Cook and Gurinder Sandhu culminated into a run-out to remember. The casualty of the fumble was Cook, to dismiss whom the fast bowler took enough time. The drama was for real. Watch this video:

Batting first Melbourne Renegades set up a total of 140, thanks to a 36 by Mohammad Nabi. He smashed two boundaries and one six in pursuit of a fighting total. Then, chasing 141, Sydney collapsed to 113 in 19.1 overs. Captain Shane Watson was dismissed for four, while Baxter Hold top-scored with 37.

The Player of the Match award was handed to Cameron Boyce of the Melbourne Renegades for scoring a match-saving 51 and picking two wickets that helped choke the Sydney Thunder to a halt.

Cricket
Highlights
  • The run-out happened during a Melbourne and Sydney game
  • It was an on-pitch fumble between Jonathan Cook and Gurinder Sandhu
  • Batting first Melbourne Renegades set up a total of 140
