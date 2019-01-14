Big Bash League: Batsman Dismissed On Seventh Ball Of Over As Umpires Lose Count Of Deliveries

Seven balls in an over is not a possibility in any form of cricket these days. But this happened in a Big Bash League match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers. Perth Scorchers opener Michael Klinger was bizarrely given out on the seventh ball of an over during the Big Bash League with umpires failing to realise their mistake. Klinger's controversial dismissal for two came in their game against the Sydney Sixers on Sunday evening when the umpires lost count of how many balls had been bowled. It overshadowed the Scorchers' seven-wicket win and a quick-fire unbeaten 87 from Cameron Bancroft as he starts to find form again on his return from a nine-month ban for ball-tampering.