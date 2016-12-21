 
Big Bash League: Andre Russell's Black-Painted Bat Blackballed by Cricket Australia

Updated: 21 December 2016 12:57 IST

Big Bash League: Andre Russell's 'outrageous' black bat was banned by Cricket Australia as it left spots on the white cricket ball at the Spotless Stadium.

Andre Russell's black-painted bat grabbed all the eyeballs in the Big Bash League. © @BBL/Twitter

West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell's black-painted bat, used in the Big Bash League, did not really go down well with the Cricket Australia authorities.

It seems that this bat, in contrast to the other coloured bats used in the BBL, leave black spots on the white Kookaburra ball.

"The Match Officials provided feedback to Cricket Australia that the bat used by Andre left black marks on the match ball," said Head of the Big Bash Anthony Everard, according to cricket.com.au.

"As a result, we have decided to withdraw our approval for Andre to use the bat that was used last night as the colour solution used by the manufacturer was discolouring the ball.

"Should Andre, or any other BBL or WBBL player for that matter, wish to use a bat with a different colouring solution to the one used last night that doesn't result in the discolouration of the match ball, they will be permitted to do so subject to Cricket Australia being satisfied that the bat won't compromise the integrity of the game, which we believe discolouring the match ball does."

Veteran Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper Brad Haddin noticed the black spots emerging on the ball during Russell's short stay at the crease on Tuesday night at Spotless Stadium.

"With that black bat, the ball, if you have a close look at it, it has four black marks on it," Haddin told the Channel Ten Sport commentators from the ground.

"So if he had of batted for any time, it may have proven hard to see."

Russell's Thunder teammate Aiden Blizzard, used an electric green bat against the Sixers in January this year, while former Melbourne Renegades power hitter Chris Gayle swung a gold bat in an earlier edition of the BBL.

Topics : Andre Russell Cricket
Highlights
  • Andre Russell walked out with a black-painted bat in the Big Bash League
  • Cricket Australia said Russell's bat left black marks on the match ball
  • Russell plays for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League
