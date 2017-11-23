Bhuvneshwar Kumar Weds Nupur Nagar, Wishes Pour In From Teammates

Star India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar tied the knot with fiancee Nupur Nagar in a glittering wedding ceremony in his hometown Meerut. The wedding will be followed by a reception in Bulandshahr, Nupur's hometown, on November 26. The couple will also host a reception in New Delhi on November 30. Team India members, who will be in Delhi for the Sri Lanka series at the time, are expected to attend the reception. The celebration of the wedding had started a few days back when photos of 'mehendi' started doing rounds on different social media platforms. The couple got engaged at a ceremony in Greater Noida on October 4, which was attended by friends and family members.

Following the marriage, Indian cricketers took to Twitter to wish the pacer on his new innings. Rohit Sharma, however, made sure his fans and followers had a good laugh on the happy occasion.

Ek din mai do shikaar fast bowlers are having good day off the field. Congrats @BhuviOfficial and Nupur. God bless! pic.twitter.com/rHt2ywHMml — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 23, 2017

Wishing u a very happy married life bro and bhabhi ji god bless u both @BhuviOfficial #Nupur pic.twitter.com/DnuBdAO5RD — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) November 23, 2017

Congratulations are in order for two India speedsters. Enough bowling the maiden over guys. Time for a maiden to bowl you over. Go well @BhuviOfficial and @ImZaheer God bless. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 23, 2017

Wish you a very happy married life @BhuviOfficial and Nupur. pic.twitter.com/TIdXz5jMbR — R P Singh (@RpSingh99) November 23, 2017

Warm wishes to @BhuviOfficial on and #nupurnagar on their wedding. A happy married life ahead to both of you. — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) November 23, 2017

Indian cricketers Praveen Kumar and Suresh Raina attended the ceremony in Meerut.

In meerut with my brother #delighted #family #bhuvimarriage A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:00am PST

Bhuvneshwar, who played an instrumental role in India's stellar performance with the ball in the first Test, was released from the India Test squad for the whole series that is in Nagpur for the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Earlier in the day, former India cricketer Zaheer Khan wed Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge in a private wedding ceremony. With the marriage date preponed to November 23, the reception will reportedly be held on November 27 in Mumbai. In April this year, Zaheer had announced his engagement to Sagarika on Twitter.

According to reports, Zaheer's close cricketer friends like Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and Ajit Agarkar attended the ceremony.

Zaheer and Bhuvneshwar are the latest cricketers to get married. Last year, Yuvraj got married to Hazel Keech while Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh got married in 2015.