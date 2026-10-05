Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the Indian side packed with IPL stars in the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes from October 30-November 1. The other members of the Indian team are Krunal Pandya, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan. Save Shashank, all others have played for India. The squad brings together a mix of international experience, explosive batting, all-round ability and specialist bowling to one of cricket's fastest and most entertaining formats. With only six players on the field, the Hong Kong Sixes is a format where there is little room to settle in.

Bhuvneshwar brings years of international and IPL experience and the ability to make an impact with the new ball, while Krunal Pandya provides the versatility of a proven all-rounder.

Nitish Rana adds aggressive stroke play and experience at the top of the order, while Shashank Singh and Rahul Tewatia bring proven finishing ability.

Rahul Tripathi adds attacking intent, with T. Natarajan providing a specialist left-arm pace option.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director of Marketing and Commercial, Cricket Hong Kong, China, said: "We are very grateful to the Indian cricket authorities for their support in helping us put together arguably one of the strongest sides that has represented India in the history of the Sixes.

"This will surely prove to be a quantum leap forward in terms of viewership and further validation for this iconic tournament.”

Team India will return to the Hong Kong Sixes looking to go deeper into the competition after opening their 2025 campaign with a two-run DLS victory over Pakistan, before exiting the tournament following defeats in their subsequent matches.

Pakistan enters the 2026 edition as defending champions, having defeated debutants Kuwait in last year's final to claim a record sixth Hong Kong Sixes title.

This edition of the tournament will feature eight major cricketing nations alongside four Associate Members, setting the stage for three days of fast-paced, attacking cricket at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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